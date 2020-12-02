Good morning, Eagles fans. Happy Wednesday. I typically try to start things off with some uplifting small talk, but I won’t sugarcoat things this morning. The Eagles’ season is spiraling out of control, and another weekend looms large with the team headed to Green Bay to play the 8-3 Packers. If this three-game losing streak continues, sweeping changes at important positions could be imminent. Honestly, those changes might not even take until Week 17 depending on just how bad things get and just how frustrated Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has gotten with Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman, and Co. Both Pederson and Roseman have played major roles in wrecking the Eagles’ offense this season. More on that later.