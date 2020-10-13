Good morning, Eagles fans. By the time you’re reading this, we’ll be at least 36 hours removed from the Eagles' loss to the Steelers, and you’ll hopefully have a clearer view of what transpired on the opposite side of the state. There are definitely some building blocks coming out of last weekend, but the Eagles didn’t do enough to win. This might just be how the season goes. The Eagles, especially as currently constructed, don’t have the talent to overcome mistakes and miscues against a team as good as the Steelers, who also had their share of mistakes. Things won’t be any easier this weekend, either, with the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens heading up I-95 for a Sunday game fresh off beating the Washington Football Team handily.