“That’s yet to be seen, but I will say this: Linebacker and safety are two of the most difficult positions for guys to get up to speed with, that’s including having a full offseason program for rookies, OTAs, minicamps, a full preseason schedule and preseason games. So their learning has to be accelerated. [Taylor, Bradley, and safety K’Von Wallace] are really smart guys and have adapted well, now it’s just as a matter of accumulating as many reps as we can get, and when we do have those heavy contact practices, those are going to be really important in our evaluations.”