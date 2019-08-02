Nate Sudfeld has been up and down thus far, but pretty much is a lock to be Carson Wentz’s backup. Given Wentz’s injury history, though, and given Sudfeld’s inexperience, I would think the Eagles would want to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. The question they have to ask at some point is whether they feel Cody Kessler is good enough to be that No. 3 guy, or whether they want to bring in someone else.