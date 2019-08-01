1. The Eagles held their longest-scheduled practice of camp. For two hours and 40 minutes, they toiled in pads and intense heat. There weren’t live tackling sessions, but we should see some full-contact drills on Saturday after Friday’s off day. We’re a week in and the defense has performed better, in my opinion, than the offense. That is often the case because there are often more moving parts on offense, but with all the talent the Eagles have on that side of the ball, I’d thought they’d have more success early, especially against a defensive unit that has been without five or six starters. Four of five primary defensive backs on the first team made multiple impressive plays Thursday. Cornerback Sidney Jones notched an early red zone interception when Carson Wentz and tight end Richard Rodgers had a mix-up. Jones’s best moment might have come later in the red zone when Wentz, on his third read, threw to Nelson Agholor, who had broken off his route. Jones was on the receiver, who worked back toward Wentz, like glue, and he broke up the pass. A similar scenario occurred a little later. No one was open, so Wentz dumped to tight end Zach Ertz, but safety Malcolm Jenkins was there and batted the ball away. Earlier, Maddox had excellent coverage on Agholor on a deep route. Wentz, after he was forced to his right, threw at his receiver hoping he’d turn back on his shoulder. But Maddox played his man and Agholor was nowhere near the ball when it finally arrived.