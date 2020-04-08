One of the most hectic parts of the draft comes at the end of the seven rounds, when teams start calling agents about players who weren’t selected, trying to sign them as undrafted free agents, or UDFAs. Some players get several offers, so there are bids and counter-bids, mostly involving signing bonuses. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted player to agree verbally with one team, only to end up taking a better offer elsewhere when the dust settles. Some years, the Eagles don’t announce their UDFAs until they’ve actually shown up at NovaCare and signed their deals.