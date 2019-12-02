Wentz deserves a fair share of the blame for the Eagles’ recent struggles. He has shown the ability to make throws that only a few guys in the NFL can make, but he has also missed plenty of throws that just about everybody is capable of making. I’d predict that Wentz’s best season is ahead of him mainly because I think this year has been a learning experience on how to build around him. I’d be surprised if the team doesn’t come back next year with at least one more wide receiver capable of making big plays. I think the formula for Wentz to be at his best is a team that runs the ball effectively and asks him primarily to impact the game on manageable third downs and mixing in occasional shots down the field. This year’s team isn’t quite set up to do that, but there should be many seasons ahead to figure that out.