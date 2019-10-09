Good morning, Eagles fans. Your Birds are back in first place in the NFC East. Two weeks ago, they seemed on the precipice of falling into an early hole. But back-to-back victories over the Packers and New York Jets, and back-to-back losses by the Cowboys, have both teams atop the division are 3-2. The Eagles can’t look past Sunday’s game at the Vikings, but a measuring stick of sorts looms the week after in Dallas. The Eagles begin a three-game road stretch, their first in two years, and will have to board planes to three cities in three weeks for the first time in over 40 years. Even worse, their last trip will be to Buffalo.