Thanks for the question, Tim. Not quite sure what you mean by "lived up to.'' He signed a three-year, $40 million deal, which essentially is a two-year, $27 million deal for the Eagles’ purposes if Brandon underperforms and they decide to say goodbye to the 32-year-old defensive end at the end of 2020. I can tell you he hasn’t underperformed this season. Is he an All-Pro? No. Is he a very good all-purpose defensive end who will give you everything he’s got? Yes. He leads the team in sacks with 7½. He’s 10th among the league’s edge-rushers in total quarterback pressures with 63. That’s the same number as Khalil Mack.