Great question, John. Or is it Felix? Either way, thanks for asking. Howie Roseman did point out his weakness of being overly sentimental with players during his Wednesday news conference. Perhaps that will affect his decision with Malcolm Jenkins’ contract, but I don’t think this would be a case of keeping a player too long. Jenkins may not have had his best season, but he’s still a very solid player and I think it can sometimes go unnoticed how valuable he is to the Eagles’ defense. He doesn’t have an injury history, quite the contrary: He’s played 100 percent of the team’s defensive snaps each of the last two seasons. He’s the most versatile player on that side of the ball and he covers up a lot of mistakes.