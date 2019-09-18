Trading for Jalen Ramsey would make sense in that he’s probably better than any cornerback the Eagles have right now. Strike that. He is better, and I haven’t even seen him in Jim Schwartz’s scheme. But there are so many other variables for Howie Roseman to consider when making a deal. What’s it going to cost? How will said player affect the salary cap? How will his skills translate into the scheme? How will he fit in the locker room? Can he adjust to the change in culture? Can he handle the Philadelphia pressure? How’s he with the media? And so on.