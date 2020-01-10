Good morning, Eagles fans. Welcome to the final installment of our daily newsletter for the season. Starting next week, we will be scaling back to one newsletter per week. I know, you’ll miss us, but it will be football season again soon enough. The Eagles are still giving us plenty to talk about, too. Yesterday, the team announced the firings of offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch just one day after Doug Pederson said the two would be back next season.
As far as news to keep an eye out for today, the Eagles are in the process of finding two new offensive coaches, and Jim Schwartz is waiting to hear if he’s been selected to be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
Just about every time a high-profile player became available via trade, the rumors came out that the Eagles were involved. When the Texans made Jadeveon Clowney available, the Eagles were linked. Clowney ended up in Seattle, where he would eventually knock Carson Wentz out of a playoff game.
When the Dolphins inexplicably wanted to dump Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Eagles were reportedly making offers. He ended up on the other side of Pennsylvania, making a case for defensive player of the year with the Steelers.
Lastly, when Jalen Ramsey was trying to get out of Jacksonville, the Eagles were allegedly in the mix, but the Los Angeles Rams paid a king’s ransom for the All-Pro cornerback.
Why didn’t Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, especially with so many concerns in the team’s secondary, stand pat on players like Ramsey and Fitzpatrick?
“I would say to our fans and our organization, I’m always aggressive,” Roseman said during his Wednesday news conference. “At the same time, in calm times you have to set a level that you’re comfortable with. There’s a lot of factors that go into trades, including for the other team. They [are] trying to project what the team they are trading with is getting. So if you have the same offer from two people, and you think one team going forward may have a different record than the other, that’s going to factor into the equation.”
Roseman may have been referencing Fitzpatrick, who was traded to Pittsburgh right after starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out for the season. Fitzpatrick and two mid-to-late-round draft picks netted Miami a 2020 first-rounder from the Steelers, which will be No. 18 this April.
Ramsey, on the other hand, fetched the Jaguars two first-rounders, one in this year’s draft and one in 2021. This year’s pick is No. 20 overall.
“We weren’t trying to sit on our hands on either of those two things, but you also have to be prepared to walk away,” Roseman said. “We think going forward, we have a lot of players on this team that we’re excited about that are high-priced players and so we have to supplement them. We want to sustain success. We do not want to be kind of this up-and-down roller-coaster ride. … So it’s hard to give up that many resources and we gave away a lot in the last three years.”
The Eagles traded draft picks to move to select Carson Wentz in the 2016 NFL draft, including two first-round picks. In each of the last two drafts, the team has only made five selections.
Do you believe Howie makes a wow move for a young stud in free agency? — AJ Torres (ajtorres1230) via Twitter.
Good question, AJ. Us initial-named folks have to stick together and I respect your decision to forgo the periods in your name. For the most part, I don’t see the Eagles making a splashy move in free agency. Howie Roseman spoke about how important it is for the team to get younger, build through the draft and develop its talent from within. Could they try to pry Jadeveon Clowney away from Seattle? Possibly, but I think there is one name that’s more likely: Byron Jones.
Jones is the best cornerback on the market, and he won’t be cheap. But there’s added value in getting him out of Dallas. The team will need to revamp the cornerback position in the offseason, and signing Jones would free them up to focus more on receiver at the top of this year’s draft. Outside of Jones, I don’t see anybody else available that I’d link to the Eagles. If I would, I wouldn’t call it splashy.