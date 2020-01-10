Stay
or
Go
Which Eagles Should Stay or Go?
Cast Your Vote
Cast Your Vote
by Jeff McLane, January 10, 2020
It’s been almost a week since the Eagles’ season ended, but it’s never too early to look ahead and project which players the team will keep. Here are beat writer Jeff McLane’s thoughts on which players who ended the season on either the 53-man roster or injured reserve will stay or go:
Make your pick for each player by selecting STAY or GO , then click “Submit picks” to see how others voted.
quarterbacks
a player to see what Jeff McLane picked
He's a better backup option than most teams have, but if he wants to retire again, why not come back as a coach?
Jeff says Stay
#18 Josh McCown QB
STAY
GO
Free agency awaits, and he'll probably get some pretty good offers. He wasn't good enough to hold off McCown.
Jeff says Go
#7 Nate Sudfeld QB
STAY
GO
His finish, minus the concussion, was just what the doctor ordered. A new OC should bring play-calling medicine.
Jeff says Stay
#11 Carson Wentz QB
STAY
GO
Running backs
A restricted free agent, the Eagles will probably let him walk. Maybe he returns, but injuries have been an issue.
Jeff says Go
#30 Corey Clement RB
STAY
GO
If he catches passes like his father landed punches, you keep him for training camp. But that's likely all.
Jeff says Go
#33 Elijah Holyfield RB
STAY
GO
Ideally, you’d love to have him back as a complement to Sanders. But Howard should have No. 1 back opportunities.
Jeff says Go
#24 Jordan Howard RB
STAY
GO
His future is bright. It's on Doug Pederson to find ways to capitalize on his abilities in the offseason.
Jeff says Stay
#26 Miles Sanders RB
STAY
GO
He needs to improve his return game, but he provides some juice out of the backfield.
Jeff says Stay
#35 Boston Scott RB
STAY
GO
He announced his retirement in December, probably two years late. Might have coaching aspirations.
Jeff says Go
#43 Darren Sproles RB
STAY
GO
receivers
Of all the those headed to free agency, he is the most likely to leave. In retrospect, four years was enough.
Jeff says Go
#13 Nelson Agholor WR
STAY
GO
The Eagles aren't about to give up on a second-round pick after one season, but he needs to make a significant leap.
Jeff says Stay
#19 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR
STAY
GO
He'll always have that 41-yard grab. Bring him back on the 90-man roster, but he should be gone by the 53.
Jeff says Go
#16 Deontay Burnett WR
STAY
GO
He has good size and could be worth developing. The practice squad seems more likely than the 53.
Jeff says Go
#14 Robert Davis WR
STAY
GO
Yes, the Eagles will probably have to choose between their top two TEs at some point. Now is not the time.
Jeff says Stay
#86 Zach Ertz TE
STAY
GO
He came oh-so-close to being an unexpected hero in the playoffs. But he was only back because of circumstance.
Jeff says Go
#83 Shelton Gibson WR
STAY
GO
Pro Bowls, multiple, could be in his future. He muddled along early in his second season, but finished strong.
Jeff says Stay
#88 Dallas Goedert TE
STAY
GO
Tough call. From this vantage point, he returns if he takes a pay cut. Bring him back then, but lower the expectations.
Jeff says Stay
#10 DeSean Jackson WR
STAY
GO
The No. 1 unanswered roster question. The cap hit would hurt, but he's declining and has no chemistry with Wentz.
Jeff says Go
#17 Alshon Jeffery WR
STAY
GO
He's not a bad receiver, but he should never be asked to block an end or linebacker.
Jeff says Go
#81 Joshua Perkins TE
STAY
GO
Like Gibson and others, he was only on the roster at the end because of injuries. He has no future in Philly.
Jeff says Go
#82 Richard Rodgers TE
STAY
GO
Is he the answer to the Eagles' outside receiver woes? No. But he's a possible slot, or at least, depth at the position.
Jeff says Stay
#84 Greg Ward WR
STAY
GO
Offensive line
He had a Pro Bowl season and signed an extension in Nov. The anxiety issues are a concern, but he's otherwise a rock.
Jeff says Stay
#79 Brandon Brooks G
STAY
GO
He showed enough promise in spot duty. You don't expend a first-round pick on a tackle to have him sit two years.
Jeff says Stay
#77 Andre Dillard OT
STAY
GO
A development center is a luxury the Eagles can afford even if Jason Kelce is likely to stay unretired.
Jeff says Stay
#67 Nate Herbig G
STAY
GO
He and Brooks form the best right flank in the NFL.
Jeff says Stay
#65 Lane Johnson OT
STAY
GO
He'll contemplate retirement, as he's done every recent offseason, but the feeling here is that the all pro stays.
Jeff says Stay
#62 Jason Kelce C
STAY
GO
Two seasons is a long time to wait, but with Big V likely to move on, the swing tackle spot is there for the taking.
Jeff says Stay
#68 Jordan Mailata OT
STAY
GO
He must have some talent if the Eagles were willing to block another team from poaching him.
Jeff says Stay
#78 Sua Opeta G
STAY
GO
Thanks for the 11 seasons. You're an Eagles great, a Hall of Famer. But it's time (unless you're OK as a backup).
Jeff says Go
#71 Jason Peters OT
STAY
GO
Pressed into the lineup in Brooks' absence, he wasn't a disaster. He makes for a nice reserve guard.
Jeff says Stay
#69 Matt Pryor OT
STAY
GO
A disastrous performance against the Falcons didn't sink him. In fact, he rebounded quite nicely.
Jeff says Stay
#73 Isaac Seumalo G
STAY
GO
Got to believe he gets starter's money despite some of his struggles as a reserve. It should price out the Eagles.
Jeff says Go
#72 Halapoulivaati Vaitai OT
STAY
GO
Special teams
He was perfect on field goals before his Nov. extension. A late-season lull shouldn’t overshadow his production.
Jeff says Stay
#4 Jake Elliott K
STAY
GO
A contract extension could be coming after he finished with the 7th-best net punting average in the NFL.
Jeff says Stay
#1 Cameron Johnston P
STAY
GO
He didn't have a single bad snap. Need there be more said?
Jeff says Stay
#45 Rick Lovato LS
STAY
GO
Defensive line
A trade deadline move for the future, he better produce next season considering the compensation (a fourth-rounder).
Jeff says Stay
#58 Genard Avery DE
STAY
GO
Will the team pick up his fifth-year option after the draft? Probably. But it's not as if he's earned it — yet.
Jeff says Stay
#96 Derek Barnett DE
STAY
GO
He was a monster in the playoffs, but was otherwise inconsistent. A healthy offseason should have him back to form.
Jeff says Stay
#91 Fletcher Cox DT
STAY
GO
One of the few offseason moves that turned out OK. But he's getting up there and the Eagles have young DE depth.
Jeff says Go
#75 Vinny Curry DE
STAY
GO
The heart of the defense, he brought energy and enough production. But time could be slipping away.
Jeff says Stay
#55 Brandon Graham DE
STAY
GO
You can't have too many edge rushers, and he doesn't cost much.
Jeff says Stay
#74 Daeshon Hall DE
STAY
GO
He's been hanging around for years now, but the Eagles don't really have much to show for it.
Jeff says Go
#90 Bruce Hector DT
STAY
GO
The prized offseason acquisition lasted less than one game. Eagles need more upside on the interior line, though.
Jeff says Stay
#97 Malik Jackson DT
STAY
GO
He finished on an upswing, but his lack of pass-rush ability should disqualify his return.
Jeff says Go
#93 Tim Jernigan DT
STAY
GO
A redshirt season allows for time to develop. The team can't keep wasting fourth rounders if he doesn't pan out.
Jeff says Stay
#51 Shareef Miller DE
STAY
GO
A training camp wonder, he might have had a small role on Sundays if not for the injury. Avery may push him out.
Jeff says Stay
#95 Joe Ostman DE
STAY
GO
His price will factor into a stay, but he flashed and would be a fine fourth D-tackle.
Jeff says Stay
#98 Hassan Ridgeway DT
STAY
GO
He displayed some run-stopping ability and could survive, especially if Ridgeway departs.
Jeff says Go
#66 Anthony Rush DT
STAY
GO
Can he be the third edge rusher? Maybe. The Eagles still need to address a premier position, IMO.
Jeff says Stay
#94 Josh Sweat DE
STAY
GO
linebackers
It’s unlikely his option is picked up. Maybe the Eagles can get him to agree to take less, but he still has market value.
Jeff says Go
#53 Nigel Bradham LB
STAY
GO
The Eagles have a long history of hitting on undrafted rookies. They may have here, although the jury is still out.
Jeff says Stay
#57 T.J. Edwards LB
STAY
GO
His first full season as a starter was probably better than even the team expected. He's good enough for now
Jeff says Stay
#47 Nathan Gerry LB
STAY
GO
A free agent-to be, the Eagles appeared to reveal their plans when they reduced his playing time late in the season.
Jeff says Go
#54 Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
STAY
GO
Sure, why not? The Eagles don't pay linebackers and they need some able bodies at the bottom of the depth chart.
Jeff says Stay
#50 Duke Riley MLB
STAY
GO
See: Duke Riley.
Jeff says Stay
#49 Alex Singleton LB
STAY
GO
defensive backs
If Agholor is the No. 1 FA to walk, he's No. 2. The athleticism is there, but he's unstable and injury-prone.
Jeff says Go
#21 Ronald Darby CB
STAY
GO
He is what he is: A third or fourth outside corner who can play special teams. One thing he isn't: a post safety.
Jeff says Stay
#32 Rasul Douglas CB
STAY
GO
Injuries and personnel moves forced him into the lineup as a post safety. Did he make any plays at all?
Jeff says Go
#37 Marcus Epps S
STAY
GO
A special teams guy before a season-ending injury, the Eagles aren’t exactly deep at safety.
Jeff says Stay
#36 Rudy Ford DB
STAY
GO
Maybe he sneaks on as a fifth corner, but one play — in the win over the Packers — does not a starter make.
Jeff says Go
#39 Craig James DB
STAY
GO
Of the aging veterans, there's a strong argument for bringing him back. He's a leader, durable and a player-coach.
Jeff says Stay
#27 Malcolm Jenkins S
STAY
GO
Jim Schwartz clearly doesn't believe in the former second-rounder. If the DC returns, any sort of trade will do.
Jeff says Go
#22 Sidney Jones CB
STAY
GO
Strap struggled in the playoffs, but he's a solid slot off the bench and special teams contributor.
Jeff says Stay
#34 Cre'von LeBlanc CB
STAY
GO
This may be a minority opinion, but he should move to safety if either Jenkins or McLeod or both don’t return.
Jeff says Stay
#29 Avonte Maddox CB
STAY
GO
He plays an unheralded position, but proved the knee was healthy. But he'll be coveted on the market.
Jeff says Go
#23 Rodney McLeod S
STAY
GO
He's not a No. 1 corner. But he's not a bad No. 2, and if he's afforable, you can't completely turn over the position.
Jeff says Stay
#31 Jalen Mills CB
STAY
GO
Picks left:
Submit picks and see how others voted