Those two positions need help right away, but I think this upcoming draft is going to be important to make sure the team gets deeper at position groups where they are getting older. The Eagles need to add some youth at spots like safety, center, and maybe even defensive tackle. They’ve got difference-making players at all of those positions, but Malcolm Jenkins is 31, not to mention a versatile enough player to share the field with safety in sub packages. The Eagles will get Malik Jackson back, so they have depth at defensive tackle, but there’s room to rotate in a young, developmental defensive tackle. At center, Jason Kelce is 32 and has openly contemplated retirement in the past. Nate Herbig could be the heir apparent, but competition is never a bad thing, especially considering how effective Kelce (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) has been as a smaller, agile center. At 6-4, 334 pounds, Herbig is more of a road grader than a dancing bear.