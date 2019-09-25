As the Eagles worked to get a grip on an early season that has hardly played out as expected, the topic that dominated Tuesday’s preparations for their game Thursday in Green Bay was maintaining a grip on the football. After seven dropped passes and two lost fumbles in Sunday’s loss to Detroit, offensive coordinator Mike Groh was peppered with questions about the ongoing problem. Groh, for a moment, sounded a bit defensive, noting that running back Miles Sanders, who fumbled twice, “was not the first guy in the NFL to fumble.” Zach Ertz, Mack Hollins, and others were out early, taking balls from the passing machine. “[Our receivers] have to continue to catch balls in practice and continue to concentrating when the ball comes to them," Groh said. "Obviously, we want to catch everything that’s thrown to us, so that would be the mind-set.”