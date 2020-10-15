From the start, Smith was a bad fit, a player who showed little intuition or grasp of nuance, who wasn’t very strong, who didn’t seem to pick up concepts easily. He also seemed to lack confidence. Three years later, as training camp started in the Super Bowl season of 2017, Smith was released, after playing in 37 games, with four sacks. He migrated to Seattle, then Washington, where he played two games in 2018, then retired.