The Eagles, meanwhile, have been masters of first-half defensive ineptitude. They’ve given up 94 of their 149 points in the first two quarters, which is the third most first-half points allowed in the league. They’ve given up points on their opponent’s first possession in five of six games, and have given up points on their opponent’s first AND second possessions four times. The Eagles are 26th in first-quarter points allowed (37) and 29th in second-quarter points allowed (57).