On a day when the Eagles rushed for more yards — 218 — than any team Doug Pederson has coached since his days at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, La., efficient was all they needed from Wentz, just like it was three weeks ago against the Jets. But going forward, if this season has any chance of being special for the Eagles, Wentz is going to need to be a lot more than efficient. He’s going to have to be dynamic. He’s going to have to be the kind of difference-maker he was in 2017 when he was the front-runner for league MVP before tearing up his knee.