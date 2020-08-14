Thanks for the question, Chris. Carson Wentz’s new physique certainly isn’t just a bad case of the dad bod. This is the first offseason in which he’s been completely healthy since he was finishing his rookie year. Because of the time not spent rehabbing a bad knee, back, or whatever else, he said, he spent his offseason lifting weights and adding strength. We haven’t seen him in person yet, but based on videos, I’d say Wentz put on good weight, although it is funny to imagine him overloading on chocolate juniors while binge-watching Netflix with his newborn daughter during quarantine.