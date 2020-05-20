Presumably, Mailata is quarantining in Australia and we don’t know a lot more than that. We do know there is opportunity, with Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jason Peters gone. Mailata could be the swing tackle behind presumptive starters Andre Dillard and Lane Johnson. He’ll be competing primarily with Matt Pryor and rookie Prince Tega Wanogho. I think one of the overlooked failures of the past two seasons is the coaching staff’s inability to work it out for Mailata to get even a little bit of work in a regular season game. But he has lots of practice time and preseason game work behind him now, and he’s still 6-foot-8, 346. If he can’t help the Eagles this year, the experiment surely will be over.