“I’ve been on a lot of tight teams with good chemistry,” said Giroux, who assisted on Scott Laughton’s game-tying, third-period goal. “This one here is very special. Before hockey stopped, we were very close, and then we get in the bubble. Spending a lot of time with the same guys. We have so much fun. We see each other every day. We just know how to play and stay loose, make sure we enjoy this bubble.”