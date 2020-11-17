Answer: Appreciate the question. At this point, the NHL seems to be leaning toward playing a 48- to 60-game season. I spoke Friday with Bill Daly, the NHL’s deputy commissioner, and he said that teams are likely to play home games at their own arenas but that nothing was off the table. In other words, if the coronavirus keeps getting worse, playing in a bubble is a possibility. Daly said the NHL season will ideally end by mid-July at the latest. The earlier it ends, the better chance the 2021-22 season will begin in early October and normalcy will return to the NHL.