“I wasn’t even trying to draw anything there,” TK said. “He apologized. He didn’t even mean to hit me in the face. I think I just kind of came up [off the ice] and he caught me. But yeah, that’s part of my game to play that style sometimes and stay under guys’ skin. But sometimes, it takes you out of your game because you start worrying about things you shouldn’t. I think today was a good balance for everybody.”