Reviving ‘the sound of the station’ | Morning Newsletter

Oat Foundry, a Philadelphia-founded company, has made split-flap boards for Netflix and Starbucks. But a decade into the business, its CEO’s biggest hope is homegrown: rebuilding the beloved split-flap board at 30th Street Station.

Our lead story looks into how they make the boards and hope to revive the station’s signature sound.

The iconic clickety-clack sound of the flip board that used to herald train arrivals, departures, and delays at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station has been absent since 2019. A former 30th Street manager called it “the sound of the station.”

Philadelphians mourned the loss of a beloved piece of history when the 1970s-era electromechanical board was replaced with a digital display.

Mark Kuhn, CEO of Oat Foundry, thinks Philadelphia can do better, though.

His company, dedicated to innovative ideas and known for making split-flap boards like the one removed from the train station, has produced hundreds of boards that can be found at different places in Philly and around the world.

These days, they’re trying to figure out what makes a button satisfying to press, and how to make the satisfying “click” sound happen at the right moment. “That’s a detail that really matters for something like this,” Kuhn said.

Watch how Oat Foundry assembles its split-flap boards and learn how it hopes to bring one back to 30th Street Station.

Authorities including the FBI are aware that they exist. But no one knows who’s actually planting them.

Someone has been illegally tucking neatly folded notes inside cereal boxes or pinning them to pine trees in state and local parks in rural Pennsylvania.

They’ve been dubbed the “Schuylkill Notes” by amateur web sleuths because many were initially found in Schuylkill and surrounding counties. There’s an entire Reddit subforum, r/schuylkillnotes, dedicated to decoding the bizarre messages.

Their contents are mostly indecipherable. They’re full of run-on sentences with coded language about secret societies, sci-fi movies, and names of powerful people like “Bill Gates.”

Something similarly strange happened in Philly in the 1990s and 2000s. There were Toynbee tiles found embedded into city streets with messages about Jupiter and famed movie director Stanley Kubrick.

But the Schuylkill Notes feel darker with mentions of hate groups, international conflicts, and often have misspelled words and out-of-place apostrophes.

Read on for what’s inside the conspiracy-laden notes and what officials are asking the public to do if they find one.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

It’s been awhile since Philadelphia has seen an all-time biggest snowstorm.

What year did a massive winter storm drop nearly 31 inches of snow on Philly over a two-day period?

A) 1899

B) 1915

C) 1996

D) 2003

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Timeless, terrifying, and written and directed by a Chester County resident 👻

HIS NEXT SHEETS

Cheers to Stacy Stone who correctly guessed Friday's answer: Tierra Whack. The hint was "Grammy-nominated rapper from North Philly."

Photo of the day

