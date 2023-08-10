🎨 Sharing artwork with the world | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Thursday.

The rain is back today. Temps should reach a high of 80. Expect showers in the afternoon before some heavy rain as it gets closer to the evening.

Labor Day weekend in Philly will be odd without the Made in America music festival. We have a gallery of past years if you’re in the mood to reminisce. The last time I went was in 2021 and I remember seeing Latto, Kehlani, and of course, Megan Thee Stallion. Tell me all me about the best year you went and who was performing. 📮 Email me for a chance to be featured here.

We have a full news day so let’s get to it.

Our main story is the news that the Barnes Foundation can lend its artwork.

Thanks to a recent court decision, the Barnes Foundation could soon share its collection of impressionist, post-impressionist, and modern art masterpieces to the world.

What happened: The Montgomery County Orphans’ Court granted the Barnes Foundation the ability to lend some of its art to other cultural institutions, pending approval by its board of trustees. The decision also allows the foundation to change the way the paintings are displayed.

Why this is huge news: The Philadelphia institution was previously forbidden from doing this. Both new provisions are departures from terms prescribed by the Foundation’s 1922 Indenture and Agreement between the late Albert C. Barnes and the Foundation.

Continue reading for more details of the ruling.

What you should know today

After three summers of the soaring demand of Jersey Shore rentals, this year is different.

Weeks are going unrented and rental prices are dropping.

As owners raised their rates, people began to make other plans. Some even opted for all-inclusive resorts abroad for similar costs.

It’s no wonder why Duane Watlington has an active page of “special deals” on his Vacation Rentals Jersey Shore site. He said it’s humming with discounts like no cleaning fees and discounted rental rates of 25% or more.

Notable quote: “We’ve returned to normal is the best way I’d describe it,” Watlington said. “We had a COVID bump in ‘20, ‘21 and ‘22 which was great because we introduced a bunch of people to the Jersey Shore. Unfortunately, in some affluent markets like Long Beach Island, people could get whatever rates they wanted. They might have raised them too high.”

Learn more about how owners are grappling with the fallout.

