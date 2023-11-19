Philadelphia’s cheapest grocery stores | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s a sunny Sunday with a high near 55 and some breeze, perfect for the Philadelphia Marathon. Whether you’re planning to chase a runner all over the city or spectate and high-five strangers, our guide will help you figure out your raceday strategy.

Knowing where to find the cheapest goods is a major concern for Philadelphians as consumer prices for food at grocery stores in the region have surged 24% since 2020. For our lead story, we analyzed prices at 12 major supermarkets to help you get the best bang for your buck. The results may surprise you.

To find readers the cheapest grocery stores in Philadelphia, The Inquirer looked at prices of eggs, dairy products, meat, canned and packaged goods, and starches such as bread, pasta, and rice — items found at all stores.

The grocery shopping took us to 12 major supermarkets across different parts of Philadelphia such as Bustleton in Northeast Philly and Grays Ferry in Southwest. We even checked out the Trader Joe’s in Cherry Hill. Here’s a quick look at the results:

If you’re looking for low prices, steer clear of Acme, Whole Foods, and (maybe) Trader Joe’s.

Aldi is one of, if not the cheapest, grocery stores in the city. Other bargain stores are not as cheap as they advertise, while some grocery chains offer some inexpensive products.

Go beyond the bird’s-eye view for our full breakdown of affordable (and costly) grocery prices at stores across the region.

John and Madeleine were killed three years apart in the 1970s, leaving behind five children.

For decades, the Leonard family left the digging to investigators. Now, Lori Leonard and her twin sister, the only remaining siblings, have returned to the mystery that’s consumed the family for 50 years.

The sisters are left with their own theories, drawn from recollection and sources, that would be difficult to prove today. They’ve gone deep into the world of true crime. They’ve appeared on multiple podcasts and recently received 1,000 pages of information from investigators.

The police believe the cases to be connected, but investigators said they’re not close to solving John Leonard’s murder. They don’t believe Madeleine was murdered at all.

Keep reading on the quest for closure and justice in this Poconos cold case.

