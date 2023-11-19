Philadelphia’s cheapest grocery stores | Morning Newsletter
Sisters seek answers in parents’ deaths
The Morning Newsletter
Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter
It’s a sunny Sunday with a high near 55 and some breeze, perfect for the Philadelphia Marathon. Whether you’re planning to chase a runner all over the city or spectate and high-five strangers, our guide will help you figure out your raceday strategy.
Knowing where to find the cheapest goods is a major concern for Philadelphians as consumer prices for food at grocery stores in the region have surged 24% since 2020. For our lead story, we analyzed prices at 12 major supermarkets to help you get the best bang for your buck. The results may surprise you.
— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
To find readers the cheapest grocery stores in Philadelphia, The Inquirer looked at prices of eggs, dairy products, meat, canned and packaged goods, and starches such as bread, pasta, and rice — items found at all stores.
The grocery shopping took us to 12 major supermarkets across different parts of Philadelphia such as Bustleton in Northeast Philly and Grays Ferry in Southwest. We even checked out the Trader Joe’s in Cherry Hill. Here’s a quick look at the results:
If you’re looking for low prices, steer clear of Acme, Whole Foods, and (maybe) Trader Joe’s.
Aldi is one of, if not the cheapest, grocery stores in the city. Other bargain stores are not as cheap as they advertise, while some grocery chains offer some inexpensive products.
Go beyond the bird’s-eye view for our full breakdown of affordable (and costly) grocery prices at stores across the region.
John and Madeleine were killed three years apart in the 1970s, leaving behind five children.
For decades, the Leonard family left the digging to investigators. Now, Lori Leonard and her twin sister, the only remaining siblings, have returned to the mystery that’s consumed the family for 50 years.
The sisters are left with their own theories, drawn from recollection and sources, that would be difficult to prove today. They’ve gone deep into the world of true crime. They’ve appeared on multiple podcasts and recently received 1,000 pages of information from investigators.
The police believe the cases to be connected, but investigators said they’re not close to solving John Leonard’s murder. They don’t believe Madeleine was murdered at all.
Keep reading on the quest for closure and justice in this Poconos cold case.
What you should know today
Philly Marathon organizers issued an apology Saturday to all participants in the day’s half marathon who didn’t get medals at the finish line.
Protesters supporting Palestine marched through Center City Friday evening and converged at the building where The Inquirer is located and at 30th Street Station. No arrests were reported.
Northwest Philadelphia developer Ken Weinstein is seeking permission in court to fix the facade of the old Germantown YWCA, a long-neglected city-owned property.
The U.S. Department of Education will investigate the University of Pennsylvania and Lafayette College, among other institutions, over allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.
Four Philadelphia men have been charged with conspiracy to burglarize dozens of UPS warehouses — including in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Indiana, and Rhode Island — and stealing more than $1.6 million in merchandise.
A federal grant is helping the city of Philadelphia kick off its ambitious 10-year plan to increase the tree canopy to 30%.
Restoration of the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station is underway. Here are 5 things to know about the redesign.
The Pat’s cheesesteak staff will keep the Whiz whizzing 24 hours a day from inside a food truck while the South Philly landmark’s kitchen is rebuilt.
❓Pop quiz❓
Six suspects stole 15 boxes with $7,660 worth of frozen _____ from a refrigerated tractor-trailer near Lincoln Financial Field this week.
A) beef
B) lobster
C) cheesesteaks
D) shrimp
Think you know? Check your answer here.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
Hint: West Philly native behind hit ABC comedy
BAR NOUN SQUINT
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Judy Pidgeon who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: tush push.
Photo of the day
🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to: “When I finally find a train of thought / I sing what I want to.” 🎶
👋🏽 Time for some cafecito. Thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer.