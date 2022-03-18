I’m Katie Krzaczek, an Inquirer editor filling in for Kerith. We’re expecting another peek into spring today, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s — but with rain starting tonight through tomorrow evening.

Also, health officials are taking another shot at persuading people to get shots.

If you’re spending the weekend tuned in to the NCAA tournament from the comfort of your own couch, take a look at the best places to grab takeout.

Whether you’re looking to pair your viewing with some beer, pizza, or the city’s best wings, which are the perfect accompaniment to any sporting event, we’ve got you covered. And we didn’t forget about our veg and vegan friends. Just be sure to order extra vegan ranch along with whatever you order from Triangle Tavern (you’ll thank me later).

Our second 💉🔥 Hot Vax Summer 🔥💉 is approaching, but the recent relaxing of mask mandates and other COVID restrictions — as well as the vaccination rate hitting its lowest point since December 2020 — has health experts wondering: Where do we go from here?

😷 The U.S. still hasn’t hit 70% fully vaccinated status — we’re hovering around 65%, and the number of shots being given each day is at an all-time low. Among those who are vaxed, only 44% have gotten a booster.

😷 Some experts say lifting mask mandates and other restrictions, as Philadelphia and New Jersey did, could give unvaccinated folks a false sense of security, meaning they might wait until the next surge to get the jab.

😷 “Vaccination is the foundation of our being protected against future surges of COVID,” said Megan Ranney, emergency physician and academic dean at the Brown University School of Public Health. “As much as we are in a lovely moment of the pandemic right now, we are fooling ourselves if we think that COVID is not sticking around.”

😷 In the meantime, state and county health departments are assessing whether spending time, energy, and money on vaccine outreach will persuade the roughly 30% of Americans who aren’t fully vaccinated to get the shot, or if they should be used on other measures.

Our reporters Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy have more on what’s next.

