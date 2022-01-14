We made it to Friday, one that’s going to see temperatures in the 40s — but prepare for the deep freeze expected to arrive this weekend.

Today we look at the project meant to make the city more friendly to cyclists, curb illegal parking, and ensure firefighters have immediate access to hydrants all in one fell swoop.

Could the savior to our parking, cycling, and fire emergency response woes in this city be solved by a bike rack?

A coalition of government agencies, city planners, and upstart transportation designers think so. And a trio of industrial designers entered a contest to find a solution for all three problems.

The winning group, going by the name Team Sophon, created what you see above, which will be placed near the street space around hydrants.

The design is expected to:

🚴 Create much-needed bike parking in a city where cyclists make up 2.1% percent of the traffic, according to Census data.

🚘 Make it near-impossible for cars to park in a space meant for easy access to fire hydrants, a space you have to stay at least 15 feet away from on either side, and

🧑‍🚒 Ensure firefighters don’t have to smash the windows of cars within the 15-foot mark.

Our reporter Thomas Fitzgerald has more on the invention and initiative ready to become a reality.

What you should know today

OK, it’s winter-winter out here.

After a Tuesday that marked the coldest day in the last three years, enjoy today’s temps. Because according to the National Weather Service, we’re looking at temperatures that won’t break out of the 20s, with a real feel expected in the single digits. In fact, Saturday is scheduled to break Tuesday’s record with a high of only 25, and we could be again looking at snow showers Saturday into Sunday.

✅ The good news: This arctic blast also helps cleanse the air of harmful particulates and give the atmosphere our reporter Anthony R. Wood referred to as a “thorough rinsing.” Wood, or “AccuTony” as he’s known in our newsroom, also notes that just like the cold air that started the week, the return here at the end of it will also be short-lived.

🐶 Side note: Make sure you remember your pets too.

