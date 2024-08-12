📚 A ‘book sanctuary’ in South Jersey | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Monday, Philly. This week is forecast to be much clearer than last, with sunny skies and high temps in the mid-80s expected for the next few days.

Today, we have the story of a Moorestown library that has become the first “book sanctuary” in South Jersey. The designation aims to make a statement decrying censorship in response to increasing nationwide attempts at book bans.

And real estate speculators have fueled a nightmare for Kensington residents — and could soon turn a profit as the neighborhood faces change. Read on for these stories and more.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

At the Moorestown Public Library, visitors will find a shelf displaying the dystopian novel The Giver, the picture book I Am Jazz, and Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl — disparate titles that are frequently the subject of book bans across the U.S.

📚 Book banning efforts increased by 65% from 2022 to 2023, and often target books about race, racism, gender, or sexuality. In response, the Burlington County library’s board of trustees unanimously passed a resolution last month declaring Moorestown a book sanctuary.

📚 The vote makes it one of about three dozen such institutions statewide. While there have not been any recent book challenges in Moorestown, its staff aim to make it clear that at their library, censorship won’t stand.

📚 “This is a town that reads a lot and really values their library and their right to read,” Moorestown’s library director told The Inquirer. “This is our way of saying, ‘We’ve got your back.’”

Reporter Melanie Burney spoke to Jersey library leaders about their mission to keep books in readers’ hands.

Real estate speculators buy properties in the hope of turning a profit as values appreciate. In Kensington, many of these properties have been left vacant and unsecured, and eventually become home to drug sales and violence.

Investors’ inaction has contributed to a quality-of-life crisis for neighborhood residents for decades. Yet they have faced little accountability from City Hall.

Now, they stand to profit as the Parker administration tries to clean up the open-air drug market.

Reporters Samantha Melamed, Max Marin, and Dylan Purcell investigate.

What you should know today

