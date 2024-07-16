An empire of neglect | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. This sunny Tuesday could mark Philly’s first 100-degree day in more than a decade. But the recent heat streak hasn’t stopped the region from setting a July weather record — for snow (kinda).

New Jersey real estate investors have left affordable housing complexes across the country in shambles, and Philadelphia seniors are caught in the middle.

Advertisement

And, following a safety investigation, the Federal Transit Administration has ordered SEPTA to better protect transit operators from assaults and tighten procedures to prevent bodily harm.

We also have dispatches from the Republican National Convention and the actions Pennsylvania politicians are taking after the Trump assassination attempt. Read on for the news you need to know.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Residents of the 11-story Brith Sholom House in Philly’s Wynnefield neighborhood live with bedbug infestations, crumbling ceilings, and violence. And they’re far from the only tenants facing threats to their health and safety.

Brith Sholom is part of a network of affordable housing complexes owned by companies linked to the Puretz family — New Jersey real estate investors with a pattern of buying large developments in need of major repairs, inflating their value to lenders, then profiting as they let the properties fall into ruin. Across 21 states, the Puretzes have left thousands of poor, older, and disabled residents in dangerous conditions.

The Wynnefield residents are demanding answers and support from the city as their landlords face a slew of lawsuits, a threatened gas shutoff, and an impending sheriff sale. But accountability may be tough to come by in a tangled legal predicament.

Reporters Samantha Melamed and Ryan Briggs dig into how one family enabled such widespread neglect over the past 15 years.

In the span of one week last July, SEPTA buses and trolleys were the center of five major collisions that killed one person and injured at least 25. The Federal Transit Administration called for an investigation into the agency’s safety practices in response.

Here’s a snapshot of the fixes ordered by the FTA in its resulting report released Monday:

🚎 Increase hiring for safety compliance roles, traffic controllers, and vehicle operators.

🚍 Develop more secure compartments for bus drivers.

🚃 Coordinate with the city and PennDot to improve roadway visibility and other traffic challenges.

The report comes as SEPTA faces a $240 million operating deficit — and as assaults on SEPTA workers are on the rise.

Transportation reporter Tom Fitzgerald has the story.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

More than 700 people were randomly targeted in the latest round of a Pennsylvania Turnpike smishing scam. What does smishing mean?

A) Sending fake emails to elicit personal information

B) Sending fake voicemails to elicit personal information

C) Sending fake texts to elicit personal information

D) Smooshed fishing

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🛥️ Visiting, ASAP: The only lake in Pennsylvania where you can rent houseboats.

🧘 Already missing: Outdoor workout class Yoga on the Banks, which is shutting down after 10 years on the Schuylkill.

🎅 Buying: Tickets to the Cirque du Soleil Christmas show’s Philly debut.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The fun-loving veteran newscaster and Good Day Philadelphia co-host.

JERKIER MICK

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Frank Senske, who solved Monday’s anagram: Gene Hart. The iconic Flyers broadcaster who died 25 years ago this month pulled double duty as a high school teacher in South Jersey.

Photo of the day

⚾ One last helpful thing: Phillies usher Richard Lewandowski became a hero to one distressed young fan at Thursday’s game against the Dodgers. After the kid’s dad dropped a home run ball in the stands, Lewandowski ran to grab him another one in a moment that quickly went viral.

Wishing you a day filled with air conditioning, shade, and water ice. See you back here tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.