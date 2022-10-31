Happy Halloween.

Expect a mostly cloudy day with temps reaching 65 and showers possible at tonight’s World Series Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.

I hope you enjoyed and celebrated the festive weekend. I probably ate my weight in Mounds and Snickers the past few days. Mounds is my absolute favorite chocolate candy and because it’s usually no one else’s favorite (at least in my personal circles), there’s always an abundance left for me.

Our lead story talks about an arguably more divisive treat — candy corn.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Turns out, there’s a reason why candy corn is polarizing. It’s been called everything from “one of the best” to “Satan’s earwax.”

The crux: It’s genetic. People who have a high preference for sugar (a.k.a people with a large sweet tooth) tend to like candy corn.

Important figures: People with an extreme sweet tooth make up about 20% of the population.

Candy corn has a higher percentage of sugar compared to almost anything on the shelf. The candy is three-quarters sugar by weight. To compare, soft drinks are usually 10% to 12% sugar.

Despite the candy originating in Philly (according to legend), I can’t bring myself to like it. Not that you asked, but I think it tastes like a candle.

Notable quote: “You have to have the sweetest of the sweet tooths to like candy corn,” said Danielle R. Read, a taste and smell researcher at the Monelle Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia. “It’s almost pure sugar. Not everybody grooves to that sweet vibe.”

But there’s more. In addition to just sugar, much of the way we taste food is linked to scent.

Keep reading to discover the reasons people love and hate the orange, yellow, and white candies.

What you should know today

Political activist and close ally of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, Toni Shuppe, published a five-part plan she said is designed to “stop the steal of 2022.″

Right off the bat, I want to emphasize that it’s full of bad ideas and rampant with misinformation. The plan seems to be based on conspiracy theories, inaccurate information, and fundamental misunderstandings about how elections work in the state.

One example: Shuppe is urging voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day to “overwhelm the system.” The idea is based on her theory that voting machines — which she calls “cheat machines” — are connected to the internet (which they aren’t) and being manipulated by a hacker.

Shuppe’s background: She’s the cofounder of Audit the Vote PA, which collected 100,000 signatures in 2021 to try to force state lawmakers to investigate the 2020 presidential election. She also met former President Donald Trump that year.

She has stated herself or shared others’ posts online that Pizzagate is “absolutely real,” 9/11 was “a false flag,” and the Flight 93 crash was faked.

Continue reading to understand how conspiracies like these put additional stress on election officials across the country.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

William Penn moved to Philly when he couldn’t make a land deal in which city?

A. Pittsburgh

B. Harrisburg

C. Allentown

D. Chester

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

⚾ Watching: The Phillies — because who isn’t? — as they head into Game 3 tonight at Citizens Bank Park against the Astros. They are tied 1-1 in the World Series.

🚦Explaining: Why Philly sports fans love pole climbing.

🎧 Listening to: Symba’s Tiny Desk concert.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: The basement

ARCHY GRIFFTOT

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Thomas Lee, who correctly guessed Disneyland as Sunday’s answer.

📷 Photo From Our Archives 📷

And that’s your Monday. I’m starting my day with cereal 🥄 (and then taking a sugar break right after). Thanks for starting yours with The Inquirer.