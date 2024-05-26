🐶 Stoned by accident | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. Welcome to the (unofficial) start of summer. This partly sunny Sunday is expected to reach a high near 85.

Unfortunately, Memorial Day conditions will be soggier ― look out for showers and thunderstorms, and be aware of what’s open and closed in the Philly region due to the holiday.

Dogs eat the darnedest things sometimes. If it’s not your homework, it’s cash money. What about marijuana? It’s a surprisingly common situation. Our main read looks at the uptick in cases of dogs mistakenly eating cannabis, and what you should do if it happens to your pup.

Pictured above is Susan Gobreski and her three dogs: Penny, Franklin, and Max. On different occasions, Max and Franklin had mistakenly ingested cannabis and “got very stoned.”

Gobreski ultimately discovered where the edible came from — her adult daughter brought it back home to Mount Airy from college in Massachusetts, where recreational cannabis has been legal since 2016.

But our investigative reporter Wendy Ruderman was stumped when her dog Beau started behaving strangely after an afternoon walk. She took Beau to the vet, who ordered the equivalent of a field sobriety test and gave his diagnosis: “Suspected marijuana ingestion.”

Thankfully, Beau would be fine. “Marijuana toxicosis is typically relatively harmless, although unpleasant for the patient,” the hospital discharge paperwork read.

It’s apparently happening more often. Philly-area vets say these cases are on the rise. The reasons for this are mixed, including legal ones ... and more gross ones.

Read on for a look at the data and to get key information on cannabis toxicity in dogs.

The Workshop School, a project-based school in West Philadelphia, has been praised by the White House for its innovative model.

It offers students an interdisciplinary education through competency and skill-based learning. It’s made up of mostly students of color who come from economically disadvantaged families.

But the school is buckling under pressure after changes to the Philadelphia School District’s admissions policy.

What changed: The district shifted to a centralized lottery in an effort to be more equitable. Prior to this change, principals had a say in who enters their programs.

The impact: Workshop is taking in more students than it can hold, and is trying to serve more kids with less room, a thin staff, and a lack of adequate resources. The school is also experiencing behavior and culture issues, such as reduced attendance and more frequent fights.

Notable quote: “We serve some of the most marginalized students, and we’re doing it much more poorly now,” said Simon Hauger, the school’s former principal.

Continue reading about the challenges threatening Workshop’s existence.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “I’ll protect you from the hooded claw / Keep the vampires from your door.”

I recently saw All of Us Strangers (2023) and felt drawn to that powerful song from the soundtrack. Tonight, I’ll catch Furiosa (2024) on the big screen. What have you been watching lately? Looking forward to your recommendations.

