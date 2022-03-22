Expect some clouds today, with temperatures again creeping into the 60s.

Some new census data offer a pretty vivid look at the region, examining everything from marital status to household finances to income inequality. 🔒

And we deliver the latest from Monday morning’s car accident that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and one civilian.

Philadelphia is more diverse than ever.

This is according to new data from the Census Bureau from 2016-2020, offering an eye-opening snapshot of that period.

The data also show rising income inequality and poverty – but don’t account for upheavals due to the pandemic. Still, there are some interesting contrasts.

Here’s a sampling of what our team of data experts and reporters found:

🥨 Philadelphia has the second-highest local-born population among the top 10 cities by population, second only to San Antonio, Texas. In summation, Philadelphians don’t stray very far.

🏠 All counties in the Philadelphia region saw homeownership rates decline between the 2006-10 and 2016-20 periods, with Philadelphia inching closer to becoming a majority-renter city. The declines were steepest in less-affluent New Jersey suburbs.

👋🏽 Immigrants from Asian countries make up the largest share of Philadelphia’s foreign-born population, about 38%, higher than in many Sun Belt and Midwestern cities. The second-largest group is immigrants from Latin America, at 34%, a smaller share than in other cities.

💍 There are a large number of unmarried people walking around Philly. In fact, just over half of Philadelphians over the age of 15 have never been married, which is a lot higher than the state average of 34%.

Our reporters Aseem Shukla, Kasturi Pananjady, and Michaelle Bond break down the data and deliver this analytical look at our region. 🔒

What you should know today

There’s still a lot to unpack involving the fatal car accident that killed two state troopers and a man they were trying to get off a stretch of I-95 early Monday morning.

Who were they? The two troopers who died were identified by state police as Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, an eight-year veteran, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, who joined the force last year. The name of the civilian who also died was being withheld until his family was located, police said.

What are the police saying happened? The driver who struck the men attempted to evade the scene by passing the parked police cars on the shoulder, hitting the officers and civilian. Police are suggesting that this could be a DUI case.

You should know: At least 22 Pennsylvania troopers have died in automobile crashes in the last century, according to state police. The previous fatality was in 2017, when a state police SUV collided with a garbage truck in Westmoreland County.

He said it: “Troopers Mack and Sisca made the ultimate sacrifice … while assisting a citizen in need. They braved traffic along the busy interstate to assist a citizen whose own life was in danger. There’s no greater act of selflessness.” – Colonel Robert Evanchick, Pennsylvania State Police commissioner

Our reporters Max Marin, Rodrigo Torrejón, Mensah M. Dean, and Ryan W. Briggs deliver more of the latest in addition to video from proceedings held for the fallen officers.

