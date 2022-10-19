It’ll be another day of clear skies. It’s time to break out a coat since this might be our first frosty morning of the season. Temps will reach the high 50s.

The next Philadelphia mayoral election is next year and it’s already looking like it’ll be a fairly crowded list. Allan Domb, known for his robust real estate empire, hasn’t announced a run despite resigning from City Council in the summer.

Our lead story examines how the “condo king” could potentially handle conflicts of interest if he becomes mayor.

Allan Domb resigned from City Council in August and is now exploring a run in next year’s mayoral election.

An unprecedented situation: If he does run and is elected, his dual roles as one of Philadelphia’s biggest real estate magnates and the leader of city government will mean city employees will have to inspect, assess, and tax hundreds of their top boss’ properties.

Domb would also have to recuse himself from official actions that might benefit his properties and investments. That could be difficult for someone who owns valuable real estate in Center City on top of his major stakes in downtown parking and restaurants.

Reporters Sean Collins Walsh and Ryan Briggs uncover how feasible it is for Domb to avoid conflicts of interest.

At the nation’s first Black higher learning institution, students were learning trigonometry and giving speeches in Latin at a time when African-Americans were still enslaved.

Since its founding as the Institute of Colored Youth in 1837, the school that would later become Cheyney University faced complex financial and existential challenges.

In nearly every decade since its founding, Cheney suffered documented instances of disparate treatment compared to white schools that impacted the institution financially and its students psychologically.

In the latest installment of A More Perfect Union — The Inquirer’s year-long series examining the Philadelphia roots of systemic racism in America, reporter Layla Jones traces the history of the school’s complex history.

Wawa is setting its sights on bigger, suburban stores with gasoline.

A quick reminder: Wawa announced last week that it was closing two stores in Center City, citing crime concerns.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said it wasn’t a “bad omen” for the city.

But Wawa might have other issues, considering suburbanites don’t always want them. Residents in Northampton and Newtown Townships are fighting against proposals to expand in their areas.

Keep reading as reporter Bob Fernandez explains the pushback.

