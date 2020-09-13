Rodrigues: The residents I’ve talked to have lots of concerns. They’ll never be able to recover some things lost in the flooding, like photos, but they worry about how they’ll pay to repair their homes and whether the mold left behind is dangerous to their health. There are people who want to know what the city is doing to prevent future flooding. Longtime residents have seen floods come through before, and they say the city has been studying the area for decades but flooding is still a problem. They want to know if they’ll be safe during the next big storm. As for the contaminated soil, the EPA has been working for years to clean up the neighborhood, and the work is still in progress. Some chemicals in the soil can cause cancer or other health risks so it’s urgent work.