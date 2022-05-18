Sunny skies and temperatures expected to reach the upper-70s are on tap for this post-election Wednesday.

We’ve got takeaways on last night’s Pennsylvania primary election results — including one that’s still a cliff-hanger. Make sure to visit inquirer.com for live updates all day today, and follow all the results here.

Also, wait until you hear the tale of the Philly ward leader who sent a committeeperson to the hospital with a broken arm after the two got into a shoving match over campaign signs.

And for a complete change of topic, you have to read this remarkable story of a CCP program that put a Philly student living in group home settings on a path to the Ivy League.

We thought we’d have all the answers. But on one big question, we’re still waiting.

While the two big front-runners won the Democratic Senate and Republican gubernatorial primaries Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate race left us with a cliff-hanger, and lingering uncertainty, as the vote count rolled into Wednesday.

Still, we learned about Donald Trump’s influence over the GOP, the Democratic rally behind Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and how abortion will be a major issue in the governor’s race.

Our reporters Jonathan Tamari and Andrew Seidman have the key takeaways.

What you should know today

Because we’re suckers for a good feel-good story, you have to meet Nathaniel Gordon👆🏽, the Philly student headed to Penn following an untraditional path to the Ivy League.

For starters, Gordon moved four times during his senior year of high school, at times living out of group homes. But through a Community College of Philadelphia program offering students who have not flourished in traditional settings the opportunity to earn college credits while completing their high school diplomas, this 18-year-old earned his ticket to college.

In June, Gordon will receive not just his high school diploma, but have 36 college credits to his name and a grade point average above 4.0. Additionally, he became the first product of a Philadelphia School District alternative program in recent memory to vault to the Ivy League.

Our reporter Kristen A. Graham has more on his remarkable story and on CCP’s non-traditional outlet.

Former Paulsboro High School teacher Ada Rosen, 96, wanted to promote unity and racial harmony at a time when the country was bitterly divided among racial lines. She helped launch a movement called the Brotherhood Award, presented to a senior. The award remains a source of pride in the blue-collar Gloucester County town. Today’s question: What anniversary did Rosen’s award celebrate this year? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. 50th-anniversary

b. 55th-anniversary

c. 60th-anniversary

d. 65th-anniversary

Photo of the day

