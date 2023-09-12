Seven Philly DJs made you a playlist | Morning Newsletter

Illustration by Anton Klusener/ Inquirer staff; photographs by Jessica Griffin/ Staff photographer, and courtesy of DJs, Elvira Michelle, Paul D. Best

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’re in for patchy fog that should turn into partly cloudy skies. Expect a high of 84.

The kids are back in school. Summer vacations are over.

And with more people back in town and “needing that weekend fun,” as one put it, Philly DJs are gearing up for a busy fall. The Inquirer asked seven local DJs from North Philly to Manyunk to compile a playlist.

From new music to throwbacks, our lead story is filled with songs that reflects the city and its influence that spans genre and times.

Advertisement

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Philly’s influence on music is limitless. The home of The Roots, Jill Scott, Hall & Oates, and Patti LaBelle has a rich musical history.

We asked seven local DJs to make a playlist thats wraps up the summer.

🎧 Meet some of the talent:

DJ Nash: From West Philadelphia, she plays Dancehall, soca, Afrobeats, reggaeton, house, and Philly club music. The longtime Dj said that the songs that represent the city include “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert, “Shake Dhat” by DJ Crazy, Zahsosaa, and D Sturdy, “Millions (Jumbo Sounds Mix)” by Tierra Whack, and “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill. Oneeleven: From South Philly, they mentioned club music as being special to Philly’s music scene (with respect to Jersey and Baltimore). According to this entertainer, songs that represent Philly to include “He Loves Me 2″ by Steve Silk Hurley & CeCe Peniston and “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.

Click here to meet the rest of the talent and check out the full playlist.

What you should know today

“Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories” is an exhibit that aims to share the story — past, present, and future — of the Lenape people at the Michener Art Museum.

It also appears to be the first exhibit to focus solely on Lenape art.

A significant aspect of the exhibit is land acknowledgement. Michener and the Philadelphia area sit on Lenape land.

Notable quote: “Our presence within our homeland has effectively all been erased,” Joe Baker, a cocurator of the exhibit, said. “We have been forcibly displaced through generations of hundreds of years beginning in the 1700s. “[The exhibit] signals that we are back, that we are here and present, and that we lead very diverse, contemporary, professional lives.”

The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 14.

Read more to learn about the inspiration for the exhibit.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York last week wearing a retro top from which Philly university?

Hint: It was sourced by Philadelphia clothing curator Caitlin Driscoll of Peppered Goods.

A) University of Pennsylvania

B) Temple University

C) Drexel University

D) Thomas Jefferson University

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

👀 Watching: Philadelphia orchestra players rejected a new contract the same day their old one expired.

🏟️ Viewing: The latest renderings for the Wells Fargo Center’s upgrades to the arena’s exterior.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: This Eagle’s documentary premiered last night

CLEAN JOKES

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Cindy Seipp, who correctly guessed Monday’s answer: Lane Johnson. Email us if you know the answer.

Photo of the day

That’s it from me. I’ll be back bright and early in your inbox tomorrow. ☀️