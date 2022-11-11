Happy Veterans Day.

It might be a good idea to stay inside. Expect rain all day with a chance of thunderstorms. We have a lot to cover today.

Three former Sharon Hill officers pleaded guilty yesterday to reckless endangerment in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

The news comes after more than a year of Fanta’s family and community activists seeking accountability for the little girl’s death. Her story has been the source of several protests and calls for reform.

Our main story breaks down the case.

Fanta Bility was the daughter of immigrants from Liberia. Her loved ones described her as a vibrant child who loved to dance and draw.

What happened the night Fanta Bility died?

On Aug. 27, 2021, Fanta and her family went to a high school football game to watch her older sister perform as a cheerleader.

Three Sharon Hill Police officers opened fire on a Chevrolet Impala after the game. The officers — Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith — were responding to a shooting that had occurred about a block away.

Some bullets flew past the car and struck four people in the crowd, including Fanta.

Who has been charged?

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollstiemer first charged two teenagers with murder who got into a gunfight nearby. They were the source of the initial gunfire, not the car like the three officers thought.

Amid public outcry, those charges were withdrawn and replaced with aggravated assault.

The three former officers were charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and related crimes.

Have the officers involved in the incident been fired?

They were fired in a 6-1 vote by the Sharon Hill Borough Council days after they were charged.

What you should know today

Days after a disappointing election, prominent Republicans in the state don’t want Donald Trump to be the face of the GOP.

Several Republican elected officials, strategists, and party leaders told The Inquirer that Trump’s abrasive style repels suburban swing voters.

These voters in particular are a critical bloc for the GOP since they are outnumbered in party registration in Pennsylvania.

Republicans’ suburban support plunged since Trump’s 2016 run.

Notable quote: “If anything should be taken away from this election, it’s that we should be over Trump. If you’re not a Never Trumper yet, you should be an Over-Trumper now,” said Matthew Brouillette, head of the influential conservative group Commonwealth Partners.

Don’t forget: Sen. Pat Toomey blamed Trump for Republican election failures in Pennsylvania.

The alternative option: Party insiders are eyeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dominated his reelection campaign and is widely seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

This could get dicey as Trump hinted he could launch a reelection campaign as early as next week.

