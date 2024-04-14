When an ancient bakery oven breaks | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

A venerable bakery in South Philadelphia is at risk of closing for good after its colossal, ancient oven was damaged. Our main story explores the uncertain future for Faragalli’s Bakery.

Faragalli’s Bakery has served South Philadelphia for generations and is thought to be the only wood-fired hearth production bakery in the city. It’s known for its distinctive, old-world bread, and the 110-year-old oven that bakes it.

Back in December, the oven was damaged. The bakery says portions of the oven collapsed when water department workers jackhammered too close to the 13th Street institution.

The Faragallis have since struggled to keep their business going despite the disruption. Unable to find anyone to fix the relic — or even willing to crawl into the cavernous oven — Phil Faragalli, 72, recently decided to close his family’s shop. He doesn’t know if it’ll ever reopen.

Who is liable? According to city policy, a claim must be filed within six months from when they say the damage occurred. The Faragallis have yet to file one, but said they plan to.

Still, the damage is about much more than the cost of a piece of equipment. It’s the cost of their family’s heritage.

In his own words: “It’s killing us,” Phil Faragalli said.

Go deeper into the tiny bakery that has preserved a timeless style of breadmaking in South Philly.

What you should know today

Infant botulism is a rare and potentially deadly infection that affects the nervous system and can lead to paralysis. The Philadelphia area, and in particular Montgomery County, is a “hot spot” for this uncommon ailment.

Pennsylvania has the second-highest rate of infant botulism cases in the country, following California.

Most cases of infant botulism are related to contaminated soil. Researchers aren’t sure what makes the soil in some areas more susceptible to the bacteria.

There’s little families can do to avoid the risk of this uncommon ailment, so doctors say it’s important for parents here to know the signs of an infection.

Continue reading to learn more about the illness and hear one Montgomery County family’s experience.

