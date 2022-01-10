Welcome to what’s expected to be a sunny Monday with temperatures in the high 30s. 🌞

Today we explore “flurona” — and don’t worry, harboring more than one virus at a time in our bodies is quite common.

Also, meet the Penn athlete swimming at the intersection of women’s rights, transgender rights, and competitive college athletics.

“Bennifer.” “LiLo.” “Flurona.”

Unlike the first two, “flurona” — what they’re calling it when people get the flu and COVID at the same time — is one we’re keeping an eye on this winter as flu season collides with the omicron surge.

Scientists say the phenomenon of “coinfection” is quite common.

Can a person have two viruses at the same time? ✅

Can a person have a virus and a bacterial infection at the same time? ✅

Can people even have a virus and host a parasite? ✅

“It’s a natural occurrence,” a Penn State biology professor tells us.

Data from some of the first flu-coronavirus coinfections does suggest patients were twice as likely to die as those with COVID alone. So get your flu shot, get vaxxed, get boosted.

Our reporter Tom Avril has more on flurona, what it is, what it isn’t, and how to stay protected.

What you should know today

You may or may not have heard the name, but arguably no collegiate athlete this year has been under a spotlight as bright as the one on Penn swimmer Lia Thomas.

🏊‍♀️ Who is Lia Thomas? Thomas is a transgender woman on Penn’s women’s swimming team is defeating most of her competition.

🏊‍♀️ Why is she in the spotlight now? After shattering records in at least three events at a meet last month in Ohio, Thomas became a central figure in the debate over trans inclusion in sports and the subject of culture-war criticism.

🏊‍♀️ What is Penn’s stance? The university has been vocal in its support of Thomas. Penn and the Ivy League released separate statements that backed her inclusion in women’s athletics.

🏊‍♀️ Why is she allowed to compete? Thomas is in complete compliance with the NCAA’s transgender policy, which states that “a trans female treated with testosterone suppression medication may continue to compete on a men’s team but may not compete on a women’s team … until completing one year of testosterone suppression treatment.” Thomas isn’t the only transgender woman in Ivy League swimming.

Our reporter Scott Lauber saw Thomas in a number of events over the weekend and has more on the athlete who’s been the topic of conversation — and has little to say.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Wonderland, the head shop in the heart of Rittenhouse Square that was a staple of Philly’s counterculture, is closing up shop. Today’s question: How long was Wonderland’s run? Find out here.

