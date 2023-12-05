Meet some of Philly’s reluctant gun owners | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’re in for another partly sunny day but it’ll be cooler with a high in the December-like mid-40s.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, gun sales and permit issuances have risen sharply in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. In 2021, the city issued 52,230 new license-to-carry permits, an increase of more than 600% from the year before.

Our lead story explores the reason behind the surge and introduces you to some of the new gun owners.

At 58, Janice Tosto is applying for a permit to carry a firearm. It’s not something she ever thought she’d do.

But over the last year, she began feeling a growing sense of lawlessness and danger in the city and particularly in her Germantown neighborhood.

In her own words: “I’m not thrilled that I have to do this,” Tosto said. “I’m kind of scared about doing this, but at the same time because of the way that things are going [with] all this lawlessness in the city, … as a Black woman, I just feel that it’s really important for me to have all the tools necessary to be able to defend myself.”

She’s not alone.

Although the boom of sales and permits have slowed since their pandemic peaks, those who work in the industry attribute the increased interest in firearm ownership to fear amid growing gun violence.

Read on to meet three others who are not gun enthusiasts, but increasingly feel like it’s the only way left to protect themselves.

Lawyers in John Dougherty’s federal embezzlement trial fought to cement two vastly different portraits of the former labor boss to the jury.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello, Dougherty was a hypocrite and a thief who publicly boasted of working tirelessly for his union while secretly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from its members.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Greg Pagano painted Dougherty as an advocate that “built their union up from nothing.”

The point-counterpoint came as jurors prepared to begin their deliberations in Dougherty’s second federal felony trial in two years.

What’s next: U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl is expected to deliver instructions to the panel Tuesday morning before handing the case over to the seven women and five men that make up the jury.

Continue reading for more of the lawyers’ closing arguments before the jury decides Dougherty’s fate.

❌ Explaining: What to know about Philly’s possible ski mask ban.

🍴Craving: Craig LaBan’s latest recommendation, gluten-free empanadas at Sazón 2 Go.

Photo of the day

