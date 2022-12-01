Welcome back, it’s Friday eve.

It’s December, so it’s full-blown holiday season. That also means it’s one of the peak shopping seasons. Despite economic uncertainties, sales hit $11.3 billion this past Cyber Monday, a record day for online shopping.

But not everyone can or wants to dish out big money this year.

Our lead story focuses on some Philly shoppers who are approaching spending and gift-giving differently this year.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It’s too early to say how economic uncertainty will impact overall holiday spending, but it’s already altering people’s approach to gift-giving.

Across the country, more households are reporting economic difficulties such as paying for basic expenses like food, gas, and utilities.

At the same time, inflation isn’t giving anyone a break. The cost of airfare is up more than 42%, while gift wrapping and shipping increased about 13%.

Philly-area consumers are planning to spend about 3% less than last year. On average, they plan to give 10 gifts compared to 19 last year. In many cases, consumers are opting to spend money on experiences rather than pricey items.

Pay attention: It’s unclear what these early trends will mean for the rest of the holiday season as interest rates climb and layoffs hit.

Keep reading to discover how several Philly consumers are opting to spend less this season.

What you should know today

Don’t count on seeing those historically low mortgage rates from the early days of the pandemic anytime soon.

Regardless, there are still homebuyers who want or need to purchase and there are options.

Reminder: Rates aren’t everything. There are programs that may fit your profile that can help, and homeowners can pay to refinance mortgages later if interest rates drop.

Tips: Aspiring buyers should shop around for lenders and loans.

It’s also a good idea for buyers to consult with housing counselors and financial advisors about improving their financial profile.

Lenders are trying to attract clients, so keep an eye out for new deals.

Keep reading for more insight on how to get a better rate.

What we’re...

🍿Anticipating: The premiere of The Inspection, the true story of young, gay Black man who enlists in the Marines, where he battles for acceptance and ultimately finds camaraderie. 🔑

🏠 Perusing: Pictures of a beautiful six-bedroom, colonial-style home in West Mount Airy. Be sure to check out the home office.

Photo of the Day

