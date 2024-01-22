What could be next for I-95 | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Our top story of the day is the latest column by Inga Saffron who writes about why I-95 should be less intrusive, not more.

And we now know that our new mayor does not shy away from snow.

It’s hard to pick a favorite banger by reporter Jason Nark. In fact, his human stories are why I wanted to create our Outdoorsy newsletter, written by the dedicated Paola Perez. But Nark’s latest story on conspiracy theory clues in cereal and bread crumb boxes in the woods that are lighting up reddit is a contender. Neatly folded notes with conspiracy theories are popping up around rural Pennsylvania, and amateur web sleuths have picked up this case that is actually one for the FBI.

As for the weather, it’s a relatively warmer day today, with temperatures forecast to rise above freezing ahead of an even bigger warm-up later in the week.

Advertisement

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

It looks to our architecture columnist like a preliminary PennDot study is calling to make I-95 girthier, citing evolving traffic concerns, but Saffron writes about why a more intrusive I-95 would be all wrong for Philly.

Zoom into that study on the length of I-95 that stretches from the Ben Franklin Bridge to the Walt Whitman Bridge and “it soon becomes clear that reconstruction is really code for widening,” she writes.

It’s precisely the impact of that “widening” on our transit, and the houses, businesses and parkland of our neighborhoods that interests Saffron most, and she talks with city planners and residents about the potential plan, too.

“While the federal government spends vast sums to fix past mistakes, PennDot seems intent on making new ones,” she writes in her column that ends on a call to action for someone with clout.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Which Philadelphia establishment has Jason Momoa not been spotted at?

A) Oscar’s Tavern

B) Bluebond Guitar Shop

C) Positano Coast

D) Saloon

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This one’s for our most dedicated newsletter readers. I know a lot of you have joined us for our inbox-exclusive global food tour newsletter series.

MEK NANS CHOUM

What’s the name of the delectable roasted sticky rice cake stuffed with sweet bananas or coconut and beans bundled into banana leaves that are hard to find anywhere other than the Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park? Good luck.

Hint: It’s from Khmer cooking

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Karen Cleaver who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: THE SIXTH SENSE.

What we’re

Blushing over: Philly’s the only city earning two top attractions in USA Today’s latest list drop.

Perusing: The concerts to enjoy this weekend including “her Madgesty” and the queen of shawls.

Getting nostalgic over: The Philly-est Sports Illustrated covers over the years.

Hopping on: Here’s how to win the Valentine’s Day reservation game now.

Photo of the day

I saw some good bands at Underground Arts after dinner at what I consider to be Philly’s most fun, fancy-schmancy restaurant, Suraya. Have a great week.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.ß