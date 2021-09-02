Good morning, and welcome to The Inquirer Morning Newsletter. It’s Thursday, Sept. 2. Today, we take a look at Ida’s trek through the Philly area, 15-plus ways to spend the long weekend, and Joe Embiid’s tweet storm.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the Philadelphia region Wednesday night, but it’s not quite done with us.

Evidently, it spawned multiple tornadoes and inundated the region with road-closing downpours. And all that rain could set off the most robust river flooding around here in a decade on Thursday and Friday.

The Schuylkill reached “major” flood levels in Montgomery County and at 30th Street in Philadelphia, where the government has just installed a new gauge.

Save for that river flooding, Thursday and Friday actually should be quite pleasant early September days with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s, a remarkable and welcome contrast to an afternoon of chaos and jumpy, indefatigable cellphone alarms.

The last holiday weekend of the summer is upon us.

In Philadelphia, the marquee attraction is the Made in America festival, which returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after a one-year hiatus. And it will be headlined by Justin Bieber and rapper Lil Baby.

But MIA isn’t everyone’s thing. That’s why service editor Jillian Wilson compiled a list of more than 15 ways to spend Labor Day weekend, whether you’re in Philly, the Poconos, or down the Shore.

🎵 Who controls the music on the Wildwood boardwalk? It’s complicated.

🎉 West Philadelphian Jabari Banks was cast as Will in a dramatic reboot of the beloved ‘90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

⚽ The U.S. men’s soccer team has arguably its best squad in recent memory. Will it win on the road in World Cup qualifying?

🍻 Closely follow this 2021 Oktoberfest guide to the best fall beer festivals at breweries, towns, and venues throughout the Philly area.

🏊‍♂️ Shout-out to David Abrahams of Havertown, who won a silver medal Wednesday in the SB13 men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Opinions

“I am outraged because in America, where war is glorified in video games and movies, where brutality is the stuff of prime-time television, where music is filled with the language of murder, our children are indoctrinated into a culture of violence from an early age,” writes columnist Solomon Jones as he measures the true cost of the Afghanistan war.

Eileen Murphy, vice president of government affairs at New Jersey Audubon, wants the state to fix its wind project she claims is killing scores of birds. She writes that if the state designs its offshore projects properly, and works to reduce its fossil fuel emissions, it will help fix both problems.

Calling people “the unvaccinated” could be a deadly shift in language, writes the Angry Grammarian. That subtle shift from adjective to noun — what nerds call nominalization — affects how vaccinated people view the unvaccinated, and how the unvaccinated view themselves.

Billy Penn looks at the burnout crisis inside the radio room of the Philadelphia Police Department, which faces near-daily dispatch staff shortages.

GQ tells the untold story of IRAK, downtown New York’s most legendary graffiti crew. Since their late-’90s heyday, some members became famous. Some died. And one, Kunle Martins, endured years of struggle—homelessness, addiction, jail time—to finally get the acclaim he always deserved.

The New York Times writes about Terry Albury, an idealistic FBI agent who grew so disillusioned by the war on terror that he was willing to leak classified documents — and go to prison for doing it.