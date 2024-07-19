🧔🏻‍♂️ Have we reached peak Kelce? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Friday. It’ll be a sunny one, with high temps near 88.

To kick off today’s newsletter, we have the story on what a round of golf with Jason Kelce revealed about the former Eagle’s growing post-retirement fame. (Spoiler alert on that question in the subject line: With all that he has going on, almost certainly not.)

And running an outdoor business during Philadelphia heat waves can be challenging — even dangerous. Read on to learn how the heat is curdling outdoor dining.

— Julie Zeglen

While announcing his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce declared: “I am officially overrated.” Yet the former center seems to have become more famous and beloved than ever in the four months since that tearful, 45-minute speech.

How did Kelce make the transition from Philly sports hero to mainstream celebrity?

He’s about to become an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show. He got a whole category on “Jeopardy!” Alongside his also famous and beloved brother, he’s the face of a popular podcast, a light beer, and a cereal. It doesn’t hurt that a certain singing superstar is basically part of the family now.

But more importantly, people just like him. Some standout moments from his recent week on a Tahoe golf course that explain just how much:

Winning a beer-chugging contest, then posing for a photo with a baby Gracefully receiving friendship bracelets and shouted Taylor Swift lyrics from children Being half the reason an attendee wore a “Jason in the streets, Travis in the sheets” shirt

It’s all a clear reminder that while we love a humble hometown celeb, he is most likely rated just as highly as he should be.

Sports reporter Gina Mizell has the story on an event that exemplified why his star just keeps rising.

Sipping a chilled drink in a beer garden is a great way to celebrate summertime in Philly. But even an icy pale ale can’t beat the heat when it’s 95 degrees outside.

🍹 In a season that’s already registered several heat health emergencies, bars and restaurants face the challenge of not only keeping guests comfortable enough to want to stay and spend money, but keeping staff safe from overheating, dehydration, and exhaustion.

☀️ Owners tell The Inquirer that the nonstop weeks of heat since June have resulted in less revenue, shorter shifts and work hours for staff, and patios, rooftops, and outdoor beer gardens going unused.

🪭 How do they cope? Some have moved events indoors or opened later to avoid the hottest times of the day. Others — recognizing that heat waves are likely here to stay — are investing in cooling infrastructure.

Reporter Henry Savage has the story.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have an explainer from reporter Michelle Myers on the U.S. flags framing the analog clock behind Citizens Bank Park’s center field. One flag would make sense — but two identical flags flying right next to each other? That’s odd, right?

A few days per year, fans won’t see double: One of the poles holds another country’s flag when its team plays here. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

🧠 Trivia time

The stewards of the SS United States, a.k.a. the Ikea Boat, have asked a federal judge to let the vessel stay in its South Philadelphia berth until December. Where will it move after that?

A) Philly Navy Yard

B) Baltimore

C) Jacksonville

D) TBD

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🏨 Glad to see: The dedication of a historical marker for the Elfra Court Motel, the first Black motel in Wildwood.

⚾ Counting: The Philly stars on ESPN’s list of the top 100 athletes of the 21st century.

🎮 Playing: At this new STEM lab teaching young people about coding, AI and game design.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Chester County borough sometimes called the Mushroom Capital of the World.

QUAKER SENNETT

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Judi Neff, who solved Thursday’s anagram: Lisa Ann Walter. The Abbott Elementary star performs at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

Photo of the day

⚽ One last brotherly thing: The Union’s Cavan Sullivan made North American sports history this week as the youngest player to play in a game in Major League Soccer history. The 14-year-old phenom’s brother, Quinn, is also on the team.

Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. Have a great weekend!

