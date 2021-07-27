Hello, ardent readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: It looks as if Malcolm Kenyatta and Sharif Street want the same job.

Then: Vaccine rates are up locally, just as the delta variant causes outbreaks.

And: A North Philadelphia man was sentenced in the 2019 death of a transgender woman and LGBTQ advocate.

— Olayemi Falodun (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

North Philadelphia Democratic politics are heating up as colleagues could square off in the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

State Sen. Sharif Street and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta once worked alongside each other, when Street hired Kenyatta for three months as a constituent-relations aide. But the two Democrats who share more than 30,000 voters are now the subject of growing chatter about Kenyatta’s announcement earlier this year to run for the U.S. Senate.

Some perceive Kenyatta declaring his candidacy as jumping the gun ahead of his senior and someone who some view as kick-starting Kenyatta’s career in Street, who has only hired a committee to explore a possible run for the Senate seat.

Reporter Chris Brennan takes you inside the rising tension between Kenyatta’s and Street’s camps.

The daily number of Pennsylvanians getting their first vaccine dose has steadily increased in the last two weeks.

The CDC reports that Pennsylvania and New Jersey now have 65% of their populations vaccinated, as daily shots administered on average are trending upward.

Since the number of vaccinations dropped during spring and the first few weeks of summer in Pennsylvania, this marks a vital shift, especially with the delta variant, a more contagious strain of COVID-19, spreading more rapidly throughout the nation.

What’s behind the uptick, though?

A steady dose of unrelenting volunteers and public health officials, as well as community advocates doing tailored neighborhood outreach, has helped in getting the word out.

Reporters Justine McDaniel and Chris A. Williams lay out the COVID-19 vaccination progress of neighboring states.

Reopening resources

What you need to know today

After the sentencing of 30-year-old Troy Bailey in the killing of LGBTQ advocate Michelle “Tameka” Washington, loved ones and community members continue to feel the shock waves from the harm inflicted upon Black transgender women.

A University of Pennsylvania study unlocks a link between home repair grants and crime.

In a rare victory, find out how a former Black employee at a Lloyd Industries plant in Montgomery County sued the firm and won $600,000.

Nursing homes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey might be reluctant when it comes to taking a hard line on vaccination.

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Never too late for the glow up. Thanks for sharing.

Tag your Instagram posts with #OurPhilly, and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature here and give you a shout-out.

That's interesting

🖥️ Hackers accessed patient information at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Temple University Hospital in a cybersecurity breach.

🚰 A massive water main break highlights the importance of flood insurance for business owners and residents.

🚨 Federal officials say a Philly drug dealer planned to kill the hitman he recruited in a murder-for-hire targeting his rival.

🍻 Here’s your guide to some of the best after-hours eats in Philly.

Opinions

“The lesson is to make sure elder abuse is no longer a silent crime — and to preserve the dignity of elders and recognize the strength it takes to say, “I need help,” writes PAVE supervisor Mariel Lorenz, advocating for a program to fight against elderly abuse, especially during the pandemic.

A delay in making Washington Avenue traffic changes shouldn’t compromise the safety of commuters, argues the Inquirer Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

What we're reading

Philly native Ariana Ramsey talks nerves and the love of her sport with PHL17, as she competes on the women’s U.S. Olympic rugby sevens team.

Some of the city’s most noteworthy personalities shout-out the people and places that inspired them during the pandemic, Philly Mag reports.

Twelve community composting sites are opening this summer for Philadelphians to dispose of food scraps and other organic waste for free, WHYY reports.

Don’t blink! Vice takes a look at an art project that changes every time you close your eyes.

Your daily dose of | Drive-In

Mahoning Drive-In has been a Carbon County staple for decades, but the 72-year-old landmark faced becoming a solar-panel farm, until local residents convinced a Connecticut solar-energy company to pivot on its plans. Here’s how a community rallied to save a movie theater.