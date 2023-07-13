They survived the Kingsessing mass shooting | Morning Newsletter

We’re not getting a break from the hot weather. Temps will reach a high of 95 today.

There are still unanswered questions as the investigation into the Kingsessing mass shooting continues, including the bungled 911 response.

But today, we’re talking about the survivors of the shooting. In our lead story, we speak with a woman who is recovering after the Kingsessing shooter shot at her and her children more than a dozen times.

We have a full news day, so let’s dive in.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Octavia Brown was driving down 56th Street when a man standing in the middle of the road dressed in all black and in a ski mask shot at her car.

At least fourteen times.

Three shots hit her son, By-Kir, in the left leg. Bullet fragments and glass sliced Brown and her other son, Jy-Fir. Brown’s young niece in the passenger’s seat dropped to the floor and wedged herself under the dashboard.

Brown floored the gas and got away, not letting up until she saw a Philadelphia police officer. Officer Laquisha Robinson got the family to a hospital within minutes.

Days later, the family is physically okay. Emotionally and financially, that’s another story.

Keep reading to hear more from Octavia Brown about the aftermath for her family.

It’s been almost five years since a grand jury report revealed thousands of children were sexually abused at the hands of the Roman Catholic Clergy in Pennsylvania.

In that time, more than 20 states have passed laws making it easier for victims to pursue civil action against their abusers and the institutions that protected them.

What’s the current status in Pennsylvania? The state legislature removed the criminal statute of limitations for child sexual assault and extended the window for victims to file until age 55. But the efforts to create a two-year window to allow older victims to file have stalled.

Continue reading to learn what comes next in the fight to reform statutes of limitations for victims in Pennsylvania.

What you should know today

Beyoncé chose Philly to be her first stop of the U.S. leg of her Renaissance Tour at the Lincoln Financial Field last night. Her local fans here have been preparing for weeks, which included binging music videos, memorizing lyrics, and practicing tour choreography.

One devout member of the BeyHive wrote about how Queen B’s music helped her develop into her womanhood.

In her own words: “Now, as a 39-year-old trans woman, it’s like Bey and I grew up with each other. I see Beyoncé as my big sister, teaching me the ropes and helping me thrive through society’s expectations and its lack of tolerance and acceptance ... I have dealt with breakups, self-awareness, love, and spirituality in every word shared through the lyrics of the many albums curated by this talented artist. Beyoncé helped me through my struggles as an LGBTQ teen, and she has supported me as a transgender adult,” Naiymah Sanchez wrote.

Click here for the full message of gratitude to the icon.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Abbott Elementary earned multiple Emmy nominations.

How many?

A) 2

B) 5

C) 7

D) 8

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

📹 Watching: At 99, Marshall Allen still loves exploring Sun Ra’s “space music.”

💰 Sharing: How to stretch a dollar when going out this summer. I like the idea of going to see a movie at Cira Green.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Jersey Devil

BRIE SPANNER

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Denise Collier, who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Divine Lorraine.

Photo of the day

We’re one day away from Friday. Stay hydrated out there. I’ll catch you tomorrow. 👋🏽