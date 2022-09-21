The summer weather hasn’t heard the memo that we’re more than halfway through September. Expect another clear day with a high of 85 degrees.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner doesn’t seem to be having a great week.

He’s partially complying (but reluctantly) to the subpoena from the state House committee investigating his office. It’s a Republican-led effort to impeach him for what they see as a poor performance amid Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis. He challenged it earlier this month and has called the panel’s probe “undemocratic.”

Our lead story tackles how the impeachment attempt pushes an intraparty tension to the forefront: progressives vs. the Democratic establishment.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

As Krasner is fighting a GOP-led effort to impeach him, dozens of elected Democrats sided with Republicans to chastise him for refusing to comply with a legislative subpoena and voted to hold him in contempt of the House.

10 of those Democrats are representatives from Philadelphia, where Krasner twice won citywide elections.

Progressives remain loyal, calling efforts to remove him a ploy to overturn the will of Philly voters, but the more establishment types are keeping their distance.

The potential impeachment is forcing Democrats to pick a side.

Necessary context: There’s been an uneasy alliance between the progressive left in Philadelphia and the Democratic establishment types across the state.

None of the Democrats who voted to hold him in contempt were outward supporters of Krasner.

Krasner is a favorite target for Pennsylvania Republicans. The GOP and its allies are working to tie Democrats at the top of the ticket this year to Philadelphia’s DA, running ads that equate gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro’s record as a law enforcement official with Krasner’s.

Reporter Anna Orso breaks down the Democrats’ fractured support for Krasner.

The Rev. Herbert Lusk III, 69, the outspoken longtime pastor of Greater Exodus Baptist Church and a former Philadelphia Eagle, died Monday of cancer at his Philadelphia home.

He gained national attention when he became the first NFL player to kneel in prayer in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in 1977. “The end zone was my pulpit,” Mr. Lusk said.

After playing for three years, the “Praying Tailback” pursued his ministerial calling. He entered a seminary, became a pastor at Greater Exodus, and transitioned into a giant among Philadelphia’s Black clergy.

Under his stewardship, the congregation swelled to more than 2,000. Greater Exodus was near bankruptcy and only had 18 active members in 1982 when Mr. Lusk joined.

He also later returned to his team as an Eagles chaplain.

Note: He wasn’t one to avoid controversy. He was an outspoken Republican and an antiabortion activist. He spoke publicly about his views and was critical of other Black people who criticized him for his political conservatism.

Reporter Anthony Wood shares Mr. Lusk’s impact within the Black faith community in Philadelphia.

What you should know today

Delaware officials and activists waited for a flight carrying immigrants thought to be sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It never came.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax asked to postpone disciplinary proceedings for her cancer treatment.

The new “prophet” on the campaign trail with Doug Mastriano is a prayer-coin salesman who calls Joe Biden the “antichrist.”

Bar Poulet, Las Vegas Lounge, and both locations of Miel Patisserie closed.

Local coronavirus numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.

Fresh kosher knishes are back in Philadelphia now that Lipkin’s Bakery has resurfaced in a new home.

Lipkin’s, believed to be Philadelphia’s last wholesale bakery for the Eastern European-rooted filled pastry, closed its Northeast Philadelphia shop in April.

Owner Steven Nawalany began working with Paul Spangler at his Best Cake Kosher Bakery last week.

The bakery, now known as Lipkin’s Best, is baking the knishes, cakes, and cookies from Lipkin’s recipes.

Michael Klein has all the details on how this partnership came to be.

What we’re...

🍷 Contemplating: Getting James Harden’s new wine after this delightful (and hilarious) review.

👀 Watching: Home Depot workers in Northeast Philly petitioned to unionize. If successful, it could be the first store in the country to do it.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: A beer and shot combo

DICEYWIT

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Judy Pidgeon, who correctly guessed Perrystead Dairy as Tuesday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

That’s it for Wednesday. I’ll see you at the same time and place in your inbox tomorrow 📧. Thanks for waking up with The Inquirer.