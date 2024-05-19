The final semester | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. Expect clouds throughout the day and a high temp near 75.

Our main read takes us to the quiet halls of Cabrini University, which will close next month after 67 years, to see what it’s been like for the remaining students, professors, and administrators to wrap up the final semester in the school’s history.

Stick around for some good news about a beloved bakery, and a wholesome story about what the Phillie Phanatic does when he’s not hyping up crowds at the ballpark.

Cabrini, the only college founded by sister Francesca Cabrini and her Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart, is in its final days of operation.

Catch up quick: Last June, the college announced it would close its doors. This came after years of financial pressures and falling enrollment.

What’s next: Its last day is June 30. The 112-acre, tree-lined campus will be sold to Villanova, a Catholic university just two miles away.

What about students and professors? The university set out this year to make sure undergraduates would continue their education elsewhere. Some students transferred before the year began. Meanwhile, some professors have already left for other positions.

“But nothing could prepare employees and students at the school, which has closely followed Mother Cabrini’s ‘education of the heart’ mission, for the emotional toll an imminent closure would take,” writes Susan Snyder, higher education reporter for The Inquirer.

Over the last semester, Snyder followed several professors, students, and faculty as Cabrini’s final days approached. Read on for her chronicling of the college’s final semester.

What you should know today

Faragalli’s, a South Philadelphia bakery that has served the community for generations, is known for its distinctive, old-world bread, and the century-old oven that bakes it.

When parts of the colossal oven collapsed months ago, the future became uncertain for the shop. Phil Faragalli, 72, closed the family bakery in Passyunk Square in early April, unsure if it would ever reopen its doors again.

Then customers, friends, and neighbors came to the rescue.

Hundreds of people donated nearly $34,000 to a GoFundMe campaign dubbed “Operation: Save Faragalli’s.” Although still short of the $50,000 goal, the effort raised enough funds for Faragalli to hire a repairman who is equipped to properly fix the ancient kiln.

In his own words: “It’s so overwhelming,” Phil Faragalli said on a recent afternoon. “Everybody and their mother gave. I can’t go nowhere without people coming up to me and saying they want to help. I just want to say thank you to everybody.”

Read on to learn about one more big change coming to the oven, and see when Faragalli hopes to reopen his bakery.

Photo of the day

Didn’t have the Phanatic being a children’s book writer on my list of “cool Philly mascot trivia,” but there it is! All fans 14 and under at today’s Phillies game against the Nationals will get a copy of Burgoyne’s latest book. Dive into this story from sports features writer Matt Breen to get to know the writer and mascot living out two of his childhood dreams.

