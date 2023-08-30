The legacy admissions debate | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that colleges could not use race as a factor in admission decisions, colleges faced renewed and intensified scrutiny around legacy preference policies, which give an edge to prospective students related to alumni.

It’s not surprising that the U.S. Department in July began investigating Harvard’s polices around legacy admissions in response to a complaint from a civil rights group.

As universities and colleges navigate new ways to ensure diversity, our lead story features schools that are debating the merits of legacy admissions.

Legacy preference has long been criticized for giving another advantage to whiter and wealthier families at top schools. At the same time, some colleges worry that getting rid of the practice means alienating families that have attended and financially supported them for generations.

Several colleges opted to do away with legacy preference before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to ban race-conscious admissions practices. Bryn Mawr, Carnegie Mellon, and the University of Pittsburgh don’t consider prospective students’ legacies during admissions anymore.

Other colleges are just starting to talk about making a change. Some aren’t convinced that losing legacy as a consideration would significantly alter student demographics.

Continue reading to learn what experts have to say on the issue — and what colleges should do.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend three fundraisers across Pennsylvania on Tuesday. He’s set to attend a breakfast in Harrisburg, a lunch in Altoona, and an evening reception in Pittsburgh. All are ticketed events with high-dollar donations.

His visit comes as DeSantis recently rebooted his campaign.

Where he stands: DeSantis is in a distant second place behind former President Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary polls. He has raised $20.1 million so far, second to Trump’s $36 million, according to campaign finance reports that reflect all donations through June.

Note: Pennsylvania ranked fifth for both DeSantis and Trump in large-dollar fundraising, with both raising similar shares of their fundraising dollars from the state. Although Trump is out-raising him, DeSantis is raising money quickly.

Read on for the data breakdown of DeSantis’ fundraising momentum.

👀 Viewing: What the reimagined former Family Court building and the new African American museum on the Parkway could look like.

💭 Wondering: How there’s only one Philly influencer marketing agency. Meet Alex Prushinski, the owner of 215 Agency.

